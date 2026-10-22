Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Spinach Dip

FOX 9
Taste Buds
Published October 22, 2026 10:48 AM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 10:48 AM CDT
Halftime with Taste Buds: Spinach Dip
Halftime with Taste Buds: Spinach Dip

Halftime with Taste Buds: Spinach Dip

Stephanie Hansenâs favorite spinach dip recipe came from her sister, Beth, and makes an appearance every game day. This creamy, tangy dip combines sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and herbs, while water chestnuts add a satisfying crunch.

(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansenâ€™s favorite spinach dip recipe came from her sister, Beth, and makes an appearance every game day. This creamy, tangy dip combines sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and herbs, while water chestnuts add a satisfying crunch.

Spinach Dip

Ingredients
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
3 green onions, chopped
2 tsp parsley, chopped
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1 10 oz pkg frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry in a paper towel
1 can sliced water chestnuts

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Taste BudsFood and DrinkRecipes