Halftime with Taste Buds: Spinach Dip
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansenâ€™s favorite spinach dip recipe came from her sister, Beth, and makes an appearance every game day. This creamy, tangy dip combines sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and herbs, while water chestnuts add a satisfying crunch.
Spinach Dip
Ingredients
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
3 green onions, chopped
2 tsp parsley, chopped
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1 10 oz pkg frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry in a paper towel
1 can sliced water chestnuts
Instructions are available in the video above and here.