Vikings vs. Colts: How to watch, kickoff time and TV channel

The Brief The Vikings are back from their bye week, and host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m., and it will air on CBS. Watch pregame coverage on FOX 9 with Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m., and we'll break down the game on Vikings Postgame Tonight.



The Minnesota Vikings are back from their bye week, and host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here’s information on how to watch Sunday’s game as the Vikings seek a 6-0 start.

Vikings vs. Colts: How to watch

What: Vikings vs. Colts

When: 12 p.m. Sunday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: CBS

The Vikings are 5-0 and had last week off after a 23-13 win at the New Orleans Saints. The Colts are 2-4 and are coming off a 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. The result was enough for the ownership group to fire general manager Shane Ballard.

It’s a game the Vikings can’t look past, with a four-game stretch upcoming that includes games at the Detroit Lions, against the Buffalo Bills, at the Green Bay Packers and against the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings are one of three undefeated teams left, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers.

Vikings getting healthier?

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ offense has been hit hard by injuries, with Donovan Jackson and Josh Oliver now out for the season. But they should be getting healthier out of the bye week. T.J. Hockenson and Christian Darrisaw should be in line to return from concussions, Jordan Mason (thumb) is returning to practice from injured reserve and we’ll be monitoring the status of Jordan Addison’s hamstring heading into Sunday’s game.

FOX 9 Vikings Coverage

What you can do:

Before Sunday’s game, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Ahmad Hicks, Ron Johnson, Dawn Mitchell, Ben Leber and others will have pregame coverage.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 9 as Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich from the Vikings Audio Network break down Sunday’s game.