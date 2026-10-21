Vikings not ruling out moves ahead of Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 coming out of their bye week, and host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Jordan Mason and Christian Darrisaw will all return to practice. The NFL trade deadline is three weeks away, and the Vikings could be active.



The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 out of their bye week as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The NFL trade deadline is three weeks away, and Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday didn’t rule out that they’ll make moves to improve the roster. That will work in conjunction with General Manager Nolan Teasley.

NFL trade deadline – What will the Vikings do?

What we know:

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 10. That comes after Week 10 of the regular season. What moves could the Vikings make? At what cost would they come? How close do the Vikings feel they are to making a playoff run with the current roster?

Those are decisions O’Connell and Teasley will have to work together on.

"It’s talking about positions where there could be not only some good players available, but maybe some value. I know he’s really excited about where we’re at as a team, but if there’s a chance for us to get better, if there’s a chance for us to improve our team, we’re going to have those conversations," O’Connell said. "At the same time, I got a lot of confidence in this team right now. We’re going to have to gauge what’s best for our team."

Vikings' offense getting healthy

Why you should care:

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Vikings’ offense, with several players set to come back from injuries.

O’Connell said T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Christian Darrisaw (concussion), Jordan Addison (hamstring) and Jordan Mason (thumb) will all return to practice Wednesday. Mason has been on injured reserve since Week 1, and would need to be activated to play Sunday against the Colts.

Coming out of the bye

Dig deeper:

On paper, Sunday’s Vikings’ game against the Colts is a classic trap game. They’re 5-0, one of three undefeated teams left and Indianapolis just fired its general manager after a loss to the previous winless Tennessee Titans.

After the Colts, the Vikings have a four-game stretch that includes at the Detroit Lions, hosting the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football, at the Green Bay Packers and hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

The team met Wednesday morning and the message was clear: Don’t take the foot off the gas.

"We need to make sure we hit the ground running coming off the bye. We can’t have any kind of sluggish start coming off the bye, and we’re talking a lot about that," O’Connell said. "Tons of energy and focus, and we earned the right to show up with a ton of confidence by what we do in practice this week."