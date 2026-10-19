Vikings designate Jordan Mason to return to practice

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings on Monday designated Jordan Mason to return to practice. Mason been on injured reserve since Week 1 after suffering a fractured thumb against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings are 5-0 as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings return from their bye week to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and their running back room is getting healthier.

Jordan Mason returns to practice

What we know:

The Vikings on Monday designated Jordan Mason to return to practice. He’s expected to be on the field Wednesday at TCO Performance Center when they start preparations for the Colts.

Mason was placed on injured reserve after the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. Mason suffered a fractured thumb that required surgery. He missed the last four games.

What we don't know:

He has up to 21 days to be activated from injured reserve. According to multiple reports Monday, there’s optimism that Mason could return this week.

Mason had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. Without him, Aaron Jones has gotten at least 20 carries in three of the past four games. He had 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in their 23-13 win at New Orleans before the bye.

For the season, Jones has 97 carries for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings look to stay unbeaten

Why you should care:

The Vikings take a 5-0 record into Sunday’s game against the Colts, a team that just lost to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday.

It’s a pivotal game for the Vikings to stay on track, with a November slate that includes games at the Detroit Lions, against the Buffalo Bills, at the Green Bay Packers and hosting the San Francisco 49ers.