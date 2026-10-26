Vikings at 6-0 are NFL’s last unbeaten team, is it time to buy in?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0 after beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are the only undefeated team left, after the Chiefs and 49ers lost Sunday. Kevin O'Connell says Aaron Jones is day-to-day with a knee injury.



The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0 after Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Just as we all expected, the Vikings are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team.

49ers, Chiefs suffer first loss

Why you should care:

Vikings’ fans went to bed Sunday night dreaming big, as they’re the only team left in the league without a loss. The Atlanta Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

But the next four games for the Vikings are an absolute gauntlet – at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, hosting the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football, at the Green Bay Packers and hosting the 49ers.

Aaron Jones day-to-day with knee injury

What we know:

Aaron Jones revealed earlier this season he’s dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. But he’s playing through it, and had eight carries for 26 yards Sunday. He had to leave the game against the Colts after taking a hit on the knee.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday he’s day-to-day, and isn’t worried about the team’s running back depth of Jones can’t play Sunday at the Lions. Jordan Mason had 15 carries for 68 yards, and Deejay Dallas can provide depth if needed.

Blake Cashman stands out

Why you should care:

Blake Cashman had arguably the best game of his NFL career on Sunday.

He led the Vikings with 12 tackles, had two sacks, three quarterback hits and four passes defended. He had two pass break-ups on the same drive, and one could’ve gone for a touchdown if he catches it and stays on his feet.

Cashman is the green dot for the Vikings’ defense, responsible for pre snap adjustments. So what’s clicking for the Eden Prairie native?

"Other than coming back home to a place where it all started for him, it’s next level from a standpoint of his understanding being the green dot, he’s now seeing things before they happen," O’Connell said. "It’s the ability to be lateral or downhill right where he needs to be, seeing plays before they happen. It’s just been really fun to watch."

The Vikings face the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field, a noon kickoff on FOX 9.