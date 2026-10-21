How to watch Minnesota Gophers vs. Iowa: TV, streaming, pregame coverage

The Brief The Gophers football team hosts Iowa Saturday in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. P.J. Fleck is 1-8 at Minnesota against Kirk Ferentz. The lone win came in 2023. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m., and the game will air on FOX Sports 1.



The University of Minnesota football team is back from its bye week, and has one of its biggest rivalry games of the season on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gophers vs. Iowa – How to watch

What: Gophers football vs. Iowa

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Gophers are 4-2 on the season, and 2-1 in Big Ten play as the Hawkeyes come to Minneapolis. They suffered a 41-13 loss at Purdue before getting a week off. Iowa is 5-1, also coming off a bye week but got a 41-24 win at Washington two weeks ago.

The Gophers and Hawkeyes will battle for Floyd of Rosedale, a prized bronze pig, in the rivalry series.

Gopher Pregame Show

Tune into FOX 9 Saturday morning for the Gopher Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. before kickoff. Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analysts Ron Johnson and Tanner Morgan will preview Saturday’s game. They’ll also discuss other Big Ten games, and college football across the country.

P.J. Fleck Show

Get caught up on all things Gopher football with the P.J. Fleck show on FOX 9 Tuesday night. We’ll ask about what the team did to get better during the bye week, and preview Saturday’s match-up against Iowa.

Pierre Noujaim will also have a sit down interview with Gophers' linebacker Matt Kingsbury.

Gophers-Iowa rivalry

The Gophers-Iowa series has not been kind to P.J. Fleck. He is 1-8 against the Hawkeyes as Minnesota’s head coach, with the lone win coming in 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. Last year’s game in Iowa City was one to forget, with the Gophers losing 41-3. The Gophers have lost 10 of the past 11 in the series.

Kirk Ferentz, in his 28th season, is the longest-tenured coach in Iowa history and the program’s all-time winningest coach.