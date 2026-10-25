ESPN’s College Gameday will be at Gophers-Indiana on Saturday

The Brief The Gophers are at Indiana on Saturday, and ESPN's College Gameday broadcast will be on campus for the game. It'll mark the second time under P.J. Fleck the program is part of the show. But this time, they're the road team. The Gophers are coming off a 13-10 win over Iowa. The Hoosiers needed overtime to beat Michigan.



For the second time under P.J. Fleck, the University of Minnesota will be part of a college football broadcast involving ESPN’s College Gameday.

Only this time around, the Gophers are the road team.

College Gameday at Gophers-Indiana

What we know:

The Gophers face No. 6-ranked Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and ESPN College Gameday will have its crew on the Indiana campus. Minnesota is coming off a 13-10 upset win over No. 15-ranekd Iowa on Homecoming at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Hoosiers needed overtime to get past Michigan, 13-6.

Gophers and College Gameday

The backstory:

It’s the second time the Gophers have been involved with College Gameday. The first experience didn’t go well for Fleck and the program.

The Gophers hosted Wisconsin to conclude the 2019 regular season, and a win would’ve given them a Big Ten West title, and sent them to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game. But they lost to the Badgers 38-17.

Saturday, the Hoosiers and Gophers kick off at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will air on CBS. At the end of the College Gameday show, Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will make their predictions on the game.

Earlier this season, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was in Dinkytown for the Gophers’ 20-14 win over Michigan to claim the Little Brown Jug.

Gophers knock off Iowa

Why you should care:

It was a field rush Saturday night after the Gophers knocked off Iowa 13-10. For the first time since 1978, Minnesota is in possession of the Little Brown Jug, Paul Bunyan’s Axe and Floyd of Rosedale at the same time. Fans stormed the field to celebrate with the team and the prized pig.

It’s Fleck’s first home win over the Hawkeyes, and his second in the series.

The Gophers have to defend the Axe in the regular season finale, and play Penn State for the Governor’s Bell on Nov. 14.