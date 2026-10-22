Viking statue stolen from Crow Wing County gravesite

The Brief Authorities are searching for a statue that was reportedly stolen from a Crow Wing County graveyard. The family said it was stolen from a tombstone that they have owned for more than 40 years. Anyone with knowledge of the statue's whereabouts is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities say a Viking statue was stolen off a Garrison Cemetery tombstone in Crow Wing County.

Statue stolen from Crow Wing County tombstone

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the family has owned the tombstone for more than 40 years, and the Viking statue that was stolen off it "holds decades of memories and sentimental value."

The stone is for people who have not yet passed, with the family adding that the wife "has dementia and is nearing the end of her life, making the loss of this meaningful piece more heartbreaking."

Anyone with information on the theft, or the location of the statue, is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No information was shared on any possible suspects or when the statue first went missing.