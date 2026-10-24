Teen struck by vehicle after unrelated fights following Osseo football game

The Brief Osseo police say a 15-year-old was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle following a high school football game. Multiple fights and disturbances were reported in the school parking lot about an hour before the teen was struck. Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Investigators do not believe the driver was involved in the earlier disturbances.



Osseo police say a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that left a teen seriously injured after a high school football game on Friday is not related to a series of fights that broke out in the school parking lot earlier in the night.

Parking lot fights

What they're saying:

Police say they responded to "multiple fights in the school parking lot" shortly after the football game ended around 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies intervened and de-escalated, according to the Osseo Police Department.

No injuries related to the fights were reported, and no arrests were made.

Police add that, separate from the fights, someone sustained a minor injury when they were hit by a car that was backing up in the parking lot and was treated at the scene.

Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle

Big picture view:

The Osseo Police Department said that at about 8:13 p.m. that evening, officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at County Road 81 and 4th Street Southeast.

Investigators say as attendees were leaving the game, a 15-year-old was crossing County Road 81 when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. That teen was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

Law enforcement officials say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say they do not believe the driver was involved in the fights that happened earlier.

What's next:

Officials say the Brooklyn Park Police Department is the lead agency investigating the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.