St. Cloud school bus driver hits, seriously injures pedestrian

The Brief St. Cloud police say that an 86-year-old man was driving a school bus when he hit a 27-year-old woman who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. The woman was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. The driver was driving students in School District 742. Neither the driver nor the students were injured.



An 86-year-old man driving a school bus hit and seriously injured a 27-year-old in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.

School bus driver hits pedestrian

What we know:

According to St. Cloud police, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street South.

Police say that a 27-year-old woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk, when an 86-year-old man driving a school bus turned and hit the woman after he reportedly didn't see her.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the school bus was driving students from School District 742, and no students were injured in the crash. The driver was also not injured.

What we don't know:

It is not known if police plan on arresting the driver. They did not say if he left the scene or stayed. The crash is currently under investigation.