Southern Minnesota affordability, farm pressures tighten 1st District race

The Brief Brad Finstad and Jake Johnson are in a tighter race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District after Finstad won by 17 points in 2024. Dr. Larry Jacobs said affordability pressure in southern Minnesota and national issues hurting Republicans are making the district more competitive. Johnson is ahead in spending by more than $500,000, but GOP political action committees have recently added about $400,000 to the race.



The race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District is shaping up as one of the closest contests among the state's eight U.S. House races.

Why the first district looks tighter

Local perspective:

Brad Finstad is running for a third full term after double-digit wins in 2022 and 2024, but polling indicates his hold on the seat may be slipping. Minnesota's eight congressional races are running about as expected, with Finstad’s 1st District standing out as a possible exception.

"I think the congressional district in the southern border of Minnesota and Iowa is the most competitive," said Dr. Larry Jacobs, a University of Minnesota political science professor.

Jacobs said affordability issues have hit hard in southern Minnesota, especially on farms dealing with higher prices caused by tariffs and the war in Iran. "We're seeing all the issues that are playing nationally against Republicans playing in the first congressional district," said Jacobs.

Timeline:

Finstad won the district by 17 points in 2024 after also posting a double-digit win in 2022. President Trump helped carry Finstad in 2024, but that connection may now be one reason he has lost ground.

Big picture view:

Instead of trying to distance himself from President Trump, Finstad has embraced many of the president's policies and asked voters to give them more time to play out.

"It makes sense," said Jacobs. "This is, after all, a Republican-leaning district, and Finstad wants to encourage those Republican voters to come out and support him."

How the final push is shaping up

Jake Johnson is a math teacher and political newcomer. Johnson has pushed to hold events in all 21 counties in the district, while Finstad has tried to connect him to Tim Walz, the last DFLer elected in the district.

What's next:

Johnson is outspending Finstad by more than $500,000. But GOP political action committees have recently injected about $400,000 into the race, which could make the closing arguments louder in the final stretch.