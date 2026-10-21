Peggy Flanagan disputes report she inflated her college honors

The Brief Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is disputing a Wall Street Journal report questioning her claims about graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Flanagan says she graduated from college in spring 2002 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa that September. Flanagan said she could provide documentation supporting her Phi Beta Kappa membership after a report questioned her claims.



Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is pushing back against a report questioning her claims about graduating Phi Beta Kappa, saying she was inducted into the academic honor society after her college graduation.

Flanagan, who is running for U.S. Senate, addressed the Wall Street Journal report during an appearance on FOX 9's All Day program as part of its "Candidate Conversations" series ahead of Election Day.

FOX 9 has also invited her opponent, Michele Tafoya, to appear. Tafoya has not yet accepted our invitation.

Peggy Flanagan on Phi Beta Kappa report

Asked about the Wall Street Journal report questioning a 2016 statement that she graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Flanagan disputed the reporting.

"My response is that that's inaccurate reporting. I've been a member since September of 2002."

When asked about the discrepancy in the report:

"I imagine that it's because they saw the graduation program, which didn't indicate it. I graduated in the spring and have been a member since September, the fall of 2002."

"I think it was based on the graduation program, was what they saw. And I was inducted after I graduated."

Asked whether she would provide documentation to support her account, Flanagan said:

"For sure. I was a real nerd in college."

The Flanagan campaign later released a statement from the Phi Beta CEO, Amber Cox, who confirmed Flanagan had been a member since 2002.

Peggy Flanagan on Hasan Piker and Minnesota Democrats

Streamer Hasan Piker is slated to make an appearance in Minnesota alongside Democratic leaders, including Rep. Ilhan Omar. Piker has also endorsed Flanagan's campaign.

"I was not aware of [Piker endorsing her]. Well, I read that potentially. I did not seek it. I did not,.. I will not be at that event. That's not my event. I am focused on talking to Minnesota voters all across the state. And I think that the party is going to be unified as we go into November… I will absolutely not be there."

Peggy Flanagan on fraud in Minnesota

"I just want to be really clear that fraud of any kind is completely unacceptable. I understand that Minnesota taxpayers are upset about it. I'm upset about it. I'm someone who relied on public programs as a kid. So stealing taxpayer money that should be going to the most vulnerable folks in our state is completely unacceptable.

"It's why, you know, I supported the independent Office of Inspector General that just was passed this last session. I support harsher penalties as well. And my role as the lieutenant governor was, you know, to look at issues around children and families. I led on paid family and medical leave, breakfast and lunch for kiddos at school. And so much of that was a continuation of my work when I led the Children's Defense Fund, which is why, you know, the governor asked me to be part of this work.

"What I will tell you I hear a lot about on the road is what about what's happening in Washington, D.C.? And I think the, you know, we've watched this president who fired 19 inspectors general right out of the gate, whose entire job is to police fraud and, you know, essentially enforce ethics, right out of the gate.

"He then went on to pardon 90 white collar criminals, including one person who stole $1.3 billion in Medicaid. He's making money hand over fist from the White House. And when we look at things like this ballroom, which now we have the full list of people who've contributed in exchange for that, folks got no-bid contracts. One person got a pardon.

"My opponent, Michele Tafoya, doesn't have anything to say about that. And, you know, he has endorsed her and I think she's passed his litmus test with flying colors. And so I'm focused on, you know, really highlighting the choice in this race. It's between Michele Tafoya and Donald Trump and Peggy Flanagan and Minnesotans."

Being linked to Gov. Walz

"I would say this: the governor himself has said that the buck stops with him and that I did not have a role in overseeing our response to fraud.

"I think with Michele Tafoya, she literally has been endorsed by Donald Trump, said she would be honored to receive that endorsement. And, you and I both know that he doesn't hand out endorsements willy-nilly. In fact, he has endorsed against members of his own party when they dare to disagree or push back on him.

"And so to be clear, she has supported the tariffs, the trade war, she has supported the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP and cheered on the Big Beautiful Bill, up until 216 days into the war in Iran, she was on board.

"And, you know, when asked about the high cost of fuel and diesel prices, she said that people should just take one less trip to Starbucks and keep a stiff upper lip. I think that's pretty disconnected from what Minnesotans are experiencing right now.

"And, I think the other two things that I would just name is that she was A-okay with these January 6th insurrectionists. In fact, she platformed them on her podcast, has called them, you know, her brother. I think it's pretty out of step with Minnesotans.

"And she even, you know, supports the president in invading Greenland. So I think Michele Tafoya is trying to reinvent herself in the last weeks of this campaign. And I think Minnesotans are smarter than that."

Peggy Flanagan on the war in Iran and Pete Hegseth

"I mean, this war in Iran, where there seems to be no plan in place that has put us at risk. It's cost, already, at least $40 billion. 21 servicemen and women have been killed, including a Minnesota mother.

"This cost is too high for folks to pay. Not to mention the fact that, you know, he said, right, that an individual should be put to death by firing squad, which hasn't happened since World War II.

"I just think he is in way over his head. And, frankly, we deserve better leadership from Washington."

Peggy Flanagan on Medicare for All

"Medicare for All is essentially a Medicare, and it allows everyone to be covered, from birth to death.

"I think it also includes hearing, vision and dental, which I always think is so interesting. And I'll use that word in the most Minnesotan way possible, because clearly all of those things are part of your overall health.

"What we know is that it will also save $1 trillion a year and save the lives of 114,000 people per year.

"Right now, we've got folks who are paying incredible amounts for health insurance, but not getting health care. Everywhere I go in this state, this is the number one thing that I hear from folks.

"And so I think we first, in January of 2027, have to push to roll back these cuts to Medicaid, which are crushing rural hospitals, clinics, nursing homes.

"And then we have to ban prior authorization. I think that it's outrageous that some dude behind a desk or an AI bot can determine whether or not you get the lifesaving health care your doctor's prescribed.

"And ultimately, I want to get to Medicare for All, which is what I'm fighting for."

When Olson followed up specifically about whether Medicare for All would be available to noncitizens, Flanagan responded:

"As it's currently written? No. And so that is, you know, that's the bill that I support. And, you know, I didn't start off this campaign supporting Medicare for All. But hearing stories from Minnesotans that move me to fight for the things we actually need and deserve."

Peggy Flanagan on dismantling ICE and immigration enforcement

"So I want to rip ICE apart. And what that means is that we absolutely need an immigration system in this country.

"But what we've experienced under Operation Metro Surge, the chaos, the cruelty, the death of two Minnesotans, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

"We can have secure borders, but we also have to have an immigration system grounded in public safety for everybody, humanity, dignity, a pathway to citizenship for folks.

"And this is another place where, you know, my opponent and I differ. She used footage from Operation Metro Surge in her rollout video. The day that Rene Good was killed, she said on a podcast she's essentially responsible for her own death and now is starting to change her tune.

"Okay, we don't know which version of Michele Tafoya we're going to get, but we do know the version, you know, three weeks out from the election was the version that's been endorsed by Donald Trump.

"I'm going to be beholden to the people of Minnesota and no one else."