Witnesses tried to rescue man killed in fiery Moorhead crash

The Brief Several people rushed to help a man following a fiery car crash in Moorhead. The car veered off the road and crashed into a tree before catching fire on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The man died. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 701-451-7660.



A man became trapped inside his vehicle after it crashed into a tree and caught fire in Moorhead on Wednesday evening.

Deadly crash in Moorhead

What we know:

Several people called 911 around 6:35 p.m. to report seeing a vehicle hit a fence and a tree in the 2200 block of 34 Street South, according to the Moorhead Police Department.

The car caught fire following the crash, entrapping the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle.

Witnesses attempted to help the man before first responders arrived. Firefighters rescued the driver, and he was transported to a hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash, but police said it doesn't appear that racing or speeding was a factor. The driver's name and age haven't been released as authorities work to notify his family.

What's next:

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed it or had contact with the driver beforehand should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead police supervisor.