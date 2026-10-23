Minnesota early voting: Ballots cast far outpace 2022 election so far

The Brief As of Oct. 22, a total of 241,348 voters have cast their ballots in person, and 177,841 voters returned their ballots by mail – for a total of 419,189 ballots cast since voting began on Sept. 18. In the first five weeks of voting, local election officials in Minnesota have distributed 696,364 absentee and mail ballots. During the same five-week stretch of voting in 2022, a total of 282,277 Minnesotans cast ballots in person or by mail.



Since voting began on Sept. 18, Minnesotans have cast nearly double as many ballots than they did during the same stretch leading up to the 2022 election.

Minnesota early voting

What we know:

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says that 419,189 total ballots have been cast so far leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

In total, 241,348 voters cast their ballots in person, and 177,841 voters returned their ballots by mail.

Dig deeper:

The latest numbers far outpace the rate set in the 2022 general election.

During the first five weeks of voting in 2022, a total of 282,277 Minnesotans cast ballots in person or by mail.

In the first five weeks of voting during the 2022 general election, local election officials distributed 558,300 absentee and mail ballots.

What's next:

FOX 9 will have in-depth election coverage for Minnesota, Wisconsin and races demanding national attention.

Keep updated on all the latest information as results begin to roll in here.