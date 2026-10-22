$2.5M in grants awarded to Minnesota colleges for workforce development

The Brief Minnesota's Department of Economic Development is awarding 14 grants totaling more than $2.5 million to eight Minnesota colleges for custom workforce training programs. The programs, which include partnerships with Minnesota businesses, are expected to train more than 2,000 workers. Since 2019, Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership grants have awarded $47.5 million, trained more than 47,000 workers and leveraged $79.1 million in private funding.



Minnesota's Department of Economic Development (DEED) is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to support employer training projects led by colleges and business partners.

Minnesota colleges workforce grants

What we know:

DEED has announced 14 workforce development grants totaling more than $2.5 million for eight Minnesota educational institutions.

In an announcement, the agency said each school is partnering with a Minnesota business to develop and deliver customized workforce training programs.

Dig deeper:

According to DEED, the awards are expected to help train more than 2,000 workers through partnership programs.

Since 2019, the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership (MJSP) grants have awarded $47.5 million to train more than 47,000 workers, leveraging $79.1 million in private funding, DEED says.

What they're saying:

"Workforce training programs strengthen Minnesota’s economy by helping workers build their skills and lay the foundations for long-term success for businesses and Minnesota families. By creating a pool of trained program graduates, we can connect highly-skilled workers to careers in high-demand fields with family sustaining wages," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Minnesota’s higher education institutions are essential partners in that work, with proven track records in delivering effective, customized training programs for Minnesota businesses."

Why you should care:

The following is a list of amounts awarded to Minnesota universities:

$466,977 to Normandale Community College for a partnership with Seagate Technology

$432,869 to the University of Minnesota for a partnership with Boston Scientific

$357,637 to Hennepin Technical College for a partnership with Medtronic

$300,000 to Century College for a partnership with Aprios

$260,000 to Normandale Community College for a partnership with Advanced Web Technologies

$200,000 to Hennepin Technical College for a partnership with Heliene USA

$135,626 to St. Cloud State University for a partnership with Park Industries

$130,000 to Century College for a partnership with J&B Group

$49,997 to Hennepin Technical College for a partnership with La Machine Shop

$49,963 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College for a partnership with MRG Tool & Die

$49,794 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College for a partnership with Mate Precision

$49,625 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College for a partnership with PE Services

$49,000 to MN State Community & Technical College for a partnership with Alexandria Industries

$40,000 to Minnesota State University, Mankato for a partnership with Capstone.