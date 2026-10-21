Cambridge rollover crash leaves man seriously injured

The Brief A rollover crash in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon has left a man with serious injuries. A juvenile was also in the truck at the time of the crash but appeared to be uninjured, authorities said. The man was taken to the hospital with the juvenile in a medical helicopter.



Authorities say a man was seriously injured after he rolled his truck on Vickers Street Northeast in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

Cambridge rollover crash

What we know:

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, around 12:40 p.m., authorities responded to a rollover crash in the 35100 block of Vickers Street Northeast.

At the scene, law enforcement found a man and a juvenile in the crashed pickup truck. The man suffered serious injuries while the juvenile appeared to not be injured, law enforcement said. The man was taken to the hospital via a medical helicopter and the juvenile was taken as well as a precaution.

Witnesses told authorities that the man in the pickup truck was driving southbound on Vickers Street Northeast when the driver went on the northbound shoulder and overcorrected, going into the ditch and rolling over.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the driver or passenger, and the current condition of both the driver and passenger are not known.