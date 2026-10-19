Blaine residents facing water bill sticker shock question costs

The Brief The steep price tag of the latest quarterly water bill has some Blaine residents seeking answers. The City of Blaine says the higher bill is a combination of increased rates and more summer water consumption. Residents question shouldering the burden of surging utility bills.



Some Blaine residents are facing sticker shock after seeing their latest quarterly water bill.

Blaine water bills

What we know:

The City of Blaine has increased water rates every year since 2018, according to the city’s historical rates.

Blaine’s water rate increased roughly 18% for 2026 and is charged on a tiered-rate system.

What they're saying:

One resident says they have questions about being billed for water usage during overnight hours, they do not have their system programmed for.

While several others say they feel the steep hike in their utility bill caught them by surprise.

"It’s twice as much, $311 vs $743. My wife almost passed out when she saw the bill," said Blaine resident Matthew Jarombek as he compared his quarterly water bills.

"Mine was $452, and I was shocked because it’s never been anywhere near that," said Joel Rice, who lives in Blaine. "I started calling my neighbors, and it was $530, $590, $700, $800, $900, $650, and I was like, oh man, this is terrible."

Neighbors are raising concerns about why they are subsidizing more of the city’s costs.

"We don’t want to pay that for water," said Jarombek. "They’re using that money to subsidize the other projects they’re doing."

"These are just going up like crazy, and it was like what is going on around here that we have to keep paying higher and higher and they’ve been going up for years," said Rice.

The city explains:

A spokesperson for the city says the change in utility rates was discussed by the city council in several public meetings last year. Final rate changes were posted on the city website.

Blaine’s Communications Manager, Ben Hayle, sent FOX 9 a statement explaining the rate hike and higher quarterly bill. Hayle says what residents are seeing is a combination of increased water rates and increased usage during summer months.

"The rate adjustment is also in line with the City Council's goal to reduce the City's reliance on long-term debt and instead fund capital needs with cash on hand. Consistent borrowing has a longer and larger burden on residents.



In Blaine, the first 24,000 gallons of water used each quarter fall within the City's lowest water rate tier. That is enough for typical household use for an average family of four without routine lawn irrigation. For households that stay within that tier, total quarterly utility bills are routinely under $300.

It is also important to remember that utility bills include charges for services beyond water, including sewer, garbage and recycling, and stormwater. Meaning that many residents can receive all those city utility services for less than $100 per month."

Hayle further explained that tiered rates are the industry standard.

What you can do:

The city says staff can help if residents who suspect a leak or have an issue with their account reach out.

Additionally, the city does monitor for signs of continuous water flow or potential concerns.

What's next:

The city says a lower 5% rate increase is proposed for 2027. The city’s long-term goal is to stabilize rate adjustments, so they become more predictable.