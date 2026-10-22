900-gram meth bust leads to decade-long prison sentence for White Earth man

The Brief A man from the White Earth Indian Reservation was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was busted with 900 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of cocaine. Dominic Ray LaFriniere, 51, was sentenced to 120 months on Thursday, Oct. 22. Officials said the investigation began in 2022, went dormant during LaFriniere's incarceration, and resumed in January 2024.



A White Earth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after authorities said they found large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in his truck.

White Earth Indian Reservation meth bust

Local perspective:

Dominic Ray LaFriniere, 51, was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, District of Minnesota.

Investigators say The White Earth Tribal Police Department and other law enforcement agencies began investigating LaFriniere's drug distribution activities in 2022. The investigation included a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from LaFriniere and a search of his home, then went dormant when LaFriniere was incarcerated.

Court documents say the investigation resumed in January 2024 when law enforcement arrested LaFriniere for possessing 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators then tracked LaFriniere to Minneapolis in April 2024. Authorities say White Earth Tribal Police Department officers stopped him as he returned to the White Earth Indian Reservation from Minneapolis, seized his truck, and found 900 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a hollowed-out log and 60 grams of cocaine hidden inside a rolled-up carpet.

What they're saying:

United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen shared the following statement:

"The defendant chose to traffic methamphetamine and profit off addiction. My office is committed to stopping the flow of drugs into our communities."