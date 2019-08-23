Insect farm in St. Louis Park offers cricket-based snacks

There’s a unique farm in St. Louis Park. Not only is everything enclosed meaning they’re making food year-round, but instead of raising livestock, Claire and Chad Simons are raising crickets. 3 Cricketeers has been in business for four years. They offer roasted, flavored crickets, and also cricket protein powder which can be added to everything from cookies to smoothies. The Simons will have a booth at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show Wednesday, February 26th through Sunday, March 1st if you want to learn more about cricket farming and give their products a try.