Get tickets to The Jason Show

article

We want to see you in the Jason Show live studio audience! The Jason Show tapes live at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Request your tickets at https://www.fox9.com/jason-show-tickets

Once you have submitted your requested dates you can expect a response from our staff within 5 to 10 business days. Occasionally things pop up that requires us to cancel an audience date. In those cases an email will be sent letting you know of the cancellation. Of course The Jason Show will be happy to reschedule for another show date. To ensure that all of our audience members have the very best experience, below are a few guidelines that you'll be asked to follow:

What to Expect When You Arrive

9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. - Please arrive promptly at the TV Station and check in at the guard desk Only those whose names are on the pre-book list will be admitted into the station. All audience members must be 18 years of age or older. A valid photo ID is required. There is also a security screening (metal detection process)

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - An Audience Coordinator will greet you escort you to the studio.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Get ready for fun... you will be part of the LIVE studio audience of THE JASON SHOW!

Studio Location

Advertisement

The Jason Show studio is located in the KMSP/WFTC Broadcast Center

11358 Viking Drive

Eden Prairie, MN 55344