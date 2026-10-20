Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 23-25)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Whether you're a bookworm, history buff or Halloween enthusiast, there are plenty of events to explore around the Twin Cities this weekend.
Booktoberfest for Grown-ups
- Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
- Ticketed event
Browse more than 200 exhibitors at Booktoberfest for Grown-ups, featuring local authors, bookstores, publishers, and more. Shop for your next favorite read across genres ranging from romance and mystery to fantasy and horror. Visitors can also explore gifts from local vendors, grab food from food trucks and warm up around fire pits.
Lanterns & Legends
- Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Historic Fort Snelling
- Ticketed event
Explore Historic Fort Snelling by lantern light during an hourlong guided tour. Costumed interpreters bring lesser-known stories from the fort's past to life through firsthand accounts based on historical events. Visitors can also warm up by a bonfire before or after their tour, with beverages available for purchase.
Shadows & Spirits of the State Capitol
- Oct. 22-24
- Minnesota State Capitol
- Ticketed event
Take a spooky trip through Minnesota history with an hourlong guided tour of the State Capitol. Explore dimly lit corridors, chambers and the rotunda under original early-1900s lighting while costumed historical "spirits" share stories from the building's past.
Howl-O-Ween at The Green
- Saturday, Oct. 24, 1 to 4 p.m.
- North Loop Green, Minneapolis
- Free to attend
Dress up your four-legged friend for a dog-friendly Halloween celebration at North Loop Green. Enjoy Halloween activities, browse local vendors and pick up treats for you and your pup. There's also a canine costume contest for the best-dressed dogs. Dogs are required to be on a leash.
Hmong Arts Celebration
- Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 5 p.m.
- Mall of America
- Free to attend
Celebrate Hmong culture and traditions as the second annual Hmong Arts Celebration at Mall of America. The family-friendly event features live performances, traditional fashion, music and storytelling, bringing together artists and community members to showcase Hmong heritage across generations.