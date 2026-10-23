Minnesota water tower wins People's Choice Award for 'Tank of the Year'

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The Brief Detroit Lakes, Minnesota won the People's Choice vote in Tnemec's Tank of the Year competition. Fort Pierce, Florida took the overall Tank of the Year honor, while Detroit Lakes earned recognition for its design and community appeal. The 20th annual competition highlights creative uses of protective coatings on water storage tanks across North America.



Detroit Lakes picked up the People's Choice title in Tnemec's 2026 Tank of the Year competition.

Detroit Lakes wins public vote

Local perspective:

The contest recognizes municipalities for creative and innovative use of protective coatings on water storage tanks.

Detroit Lakes was named the People's Choice winner after the public vote.

According to Tnemec, voters picked the Detroit Lakes tank for its standout design and community appeal.

What they're saying:

Since 2006, Tnemec has recognized water tank projects that show the aesthetic possibilities and long-lasting protection of its high-performance coatings, the company said in a press release.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this competition is seeing communities rally behind their local water tanks," said Kevin Morris, director of sales for the water tank market at Tnemec. "Whether it's a striking new design or a familiar landmark given new life, each finalist tells a unique story. As we celebrate 20 years of Tank of the Year, we're proud to recognize the communities, designers and contractors who make these projects possible."

Fort Pierce, Florida won Tnemec's Tank of the Year contest. (Tnemec)

Tank of the Year:

Fort Pierce, Florida, won the Tank of the Year award.

According to Tnemec, a panel of water tank enthusiasts chose the tank based on its artistic value, significance to the community and challenges encountered during the project.

The Fort Pierce ground storage tank sits in Jaycee Park and features a mural by Christian Stanley of C. Stanley Creative with sea turtles, dolphins, manatees, pelicans and tropical fish.

The Fort Pierce tank will get the most prominent spot in the 2027 Tank of the Year calendar and will be featured in January.

The company said the remaining finalists and nominees will appear throughout the calendar.

Tnemec's list of recognized communities also included Oak Harbor, Washington; Percival, Iowa; South Haven, Michigan; Shreveport, Louisiana; Prior Lake, Minnesota; Scranton, South Carolina; Elloree, South Carolina; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Pelham, Alabama and Walnut Cove, North Carolina.