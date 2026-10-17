Minnesota Native Americans denied service over valid Tribal IDs

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) said two Minnesota businesses discriminated against Native American customers by refusing Tribal IDs. The agency found probable cause in separate cases tied to Coon Rapids and Minneapolis. MDHR said it will work with the businesses and customers to seek structural change.



Two Minnesota businesses are facing state discrimination findings after reportedly refusing Tribal IDs.

What investigators found in both cases

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced that two people brought separate cases after businesses refused to accept Tribal identification, and the agency said neutral investigations found probable cause that discrimination occurred.

Local perspective:

In Coon Rapids, MDHR said Wings Financial Credit Union repeatedly denied a customer access to her bank account when she showed a valid Tribal identification card issued by the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe. The agency said the credit union forced her to provide extra documentation that other customers did not have to provide, was hostile to the customer and refused to give her full access to its banking services.

In Minneapolis, MDHR said The Office Pub and Grill refused to serve a customer on three occasions when he used his Tribal ID to show proof of age. The agency said he showed a valid Red Lake Nation identification card that confirmed his age.

MDHR said it enforces state civil rights laws on non-Tribal lands, including where these refusals happened.

Minnesota shares geography with 11 sovereign Tribal Nations, according to MDHR, made up of seven Anishinaabe reservations and four Dakota communities, each with its own distinct government.

What they're saying:

"Tribal identification is an integral part of a Tribe’s sovereignty, right to self-determination, and self-governance," said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "Schools, businesses, and law enforcement cannot refuse Tribal identification or require additional burdens on Tribal members who use their Tribal ID."

MDHR said it will work with the affected businesses and individuals with the goal of seeking structural change to prevent future discrimination.

MDHR said Minnesota law explicitly states that if a Minnesota identification card is accepted under state rules, a Tribal identification card is also an acceptable form of identification. The agency said people who believe they have been discriminated against can contact the department through its online form.

What we don't know:

MDHR’s announcement did not identify the customers or say when the refusals happened.