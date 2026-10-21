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3M Fairmont plant layoffs start Dec. 18, company to cut 62 jobs

By
FOX 9
Business
Published October 21, 2026 10:18 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 10:18 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • Layoffs at 3M's Fairmont, Minnesota, plant are set to begin Dec. 18, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
    • About 62 people are expected to be permanently laid off by Dec. 31, the plant's scheduled closure date.
    • 3M said in April that work on adhesives and fasteners from Fairmont would move to Knoxville, Iowa and Aberdeen, South Dakota.

FAIRMONT, Minn. (FOX 9) - About 62 permanent layoffs are set to begin Dec. 18 as 3M winds down its Fairmont, Minnesota, manufacturing plant.

3M Fairmont plant layoffs

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) State Rapid Response Team in a notice filed under the federal WARN Act, about 62 people will be permanently laid off starting Dec. 18 and continuing through Dec. 31. The notice lists Dec. 31 as the scheduled closure date for the facility.

3M previously announced in April that it would close its manufacturing plant in Fairmont, transitioning products made at the plant, including adhesives and fasteners, to its facilities in Knoxville, Iowa, and Aberdeen, South Dakota.

What we don't know:

The DEED notice does not detail plans 3M has for the facility following its closure.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development State Rapid Response Team notice.

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