3M Fairmont plant layoffs start Dec. 18, company to cut 62 jobs
FAIRMONT, Minn. (FOX 9) - About 62 permanent layoffs are set to begin Dec. 18 as 3M winds down its Fairmont, Minnesota, manufacturing plant.
3M Fairmont plant layoffs
What we know:
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) State Rapid Response Team in a notice filed under the federal WARN Act, about 62 people will be permanently laid off starting Dec. 18 and continuing through Dec. 31. The notice lists Dec. 31 as the scheduled closure date for the facility.
3M previously announced in April that it would close its manufacturing plant in Fairmont, transitioning products made at the plant, including adhesives and fasteners, to its facilities in Knoxville, Iowa, and Aberdeen, South Dakota.
What we don't know:
The DEED notice does not detail plans 3M has for the facility following its closure.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development State Rapid Response Team notice.