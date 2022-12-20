FOX 9’S VIKINGS LIVE WILD CARD SPECIAL WATCH & WIN RULES

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox/UTV Holdings, LLC, owner of television stations KMSP and WFTC ("Sponsor"), Minnesota Vikings, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day, per code word. The giveaway begins on 12:01 a.m. January 9, 2023, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time, on January 11, 2023.

4. To enter, watch Vikings Live Wild Card Special on FOX 9. Watch for the "code word" during the episode. One code word will air during that program. The code word is valid for entry until 11:59 p.m January 11, 2023. After the code word appears, then enter the code word online by accessing the online FOX 9’s Vikings Live Wild Card Special Watch & Win entry form at www.fox9.com and follow all instructions to complete the online entry form. The code word is valid and may be used for entry on the day posted only. If, for any reason, the code word is not telecast during the giveaway period, then Sponsor may either: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the code word on Sponsor’s website and revise the entry deadline for the day or days in question if necessary.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KMSP’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from valid entries on or about Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The Prize

7. One (1) winner will win two (2) tickets to the Minnesota Vikings NFC Wild Card Game. Date & Time TBA at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN. The ticket prize is up to $94.00 each, total value up to $188.00. The prize is provided by Minnesota Vikings.

8. The winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the next business day following the drawing. The winner must respond to prize notification, and return a signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release within 2 days of notification, and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If any winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, that prize will not be awarded.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winner’s name, hometown, likeness, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP-TV, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

15. For a list of the prize the winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period to: KMSP-TV, Attn: Vikings Live Wild Card Special Watch & Win, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox9.com.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.