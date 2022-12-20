FOX 9’s Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes Rules

FOX 9’s Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Minnesota or Wisconsin residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of FOX/UTV Holdings, Inc., owner of television station KMSP and WFTC, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry email address may be used to enter. The giveaway begins on 12:01 a.m. January 4, 2023 and must be received by 11:59 p.m. January 18, 2023 during the giveaway period.

4. Entrants may enter online by accessing the FOX 9’s Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes entry form available at www.Fox9.com/contests and following all instructions to complete the entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of MY 29 WFTC’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from the day’s valid entries on or about Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The Prizes

7. One (1) winner will win a one (1) lululemon Studio Mirror Pro with a year subscription valued at $2500. Prize provided by Fox Broadcasting Company.

8. The winner will be notified by phone or email on or about Thursday, January 19, 2023. The winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion within two (2) days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified and must provide form W-9 in order to claim prize. If a winner cannot be reached, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release, W-9 and claim the prize within the designated time period, that prize will not be awarded.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 60-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox9.com/contests and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KMSP-TV, 11358 Viking Drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344, for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: KMSP-TV, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox9.com.