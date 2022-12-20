2023 KMSP FOX 9 Top Teacher Award Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Nominators must be at least 18 years of age and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Nominees must be at least 21 and teaching professionals, paid or volunteers, in the education field, at least 18 years old, and the nominee’s school must be within a 75-mile radius of FOX 9 KMSP-TV. Nominators and Nominees must reside in Minnesota or in Western Wisconsin within 100 miles of FOX 9 KMSP-TV.

2. Employees of Fox/UTV Holdings, Inc., owner of KMSP-TV FOX 9, Papa Murphy’s restaurants, and Royal Credit Union (collectively, "Sponsor"), and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each, and members of the 2023 Top Teacher Award Selection Committee and the immediate family and household members of each, are ineligible to participate as nominators or nominees.

How To Enter

3. No purchase necessary. All submissions must be original and conform to KMSP-TV FOX 9’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by KMSP-TV FOX 9 in its sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity or references to violence, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Nominees must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. KMSP-TV FOX 9 reserves the right to disqualify any nominee or remove any entry based on a claim of copyright infringement. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to KSMP-TV FOX 9 to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on its websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

4. To enter, go to fox9.com and follow all required instructions to complete and submit the nomination form online. A panel of judges will select 10 (ten) winners based on positive influence on student(s), impact on school, and additional information detailed on entry form. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel the contest, or, at its option, to select the winner by alternate means if, in Sponsor’s discretion, the voting becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or revise the contest if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. Entries will be accepted starting February 6, 2023, and all entries must be received by Sponsor no later than 11:59pm on March 26, 2023. All entries and attachments become the sole property of KMSP-TV FOX 9 and will not be returned. KMSP-TV FOX 9 reserves the right to publish the nominations or any portion or edited form thereof. Entries must be submitted in short answer form, typed. Short answers are not to exceed 175 words each. Individuals may nominate only one candidate. No group nominations will be accepted. Individuals may not nominate themselves. Supportive material is permitted but not required. A maximum of 4 scanned attachments may accompany the nomination form. (Examples: newsletter articles, news stories, photographs, etc.). Only the first 4 attachments will be given to the Selection Committee. Video or audio tapes and slides will neither be accepted nor returned.

The Prizes

7. All 10 (ten) winners will be selected on or about April 5, 2023, and notified in person at their school or organization via a surprise assembly (subject to permission by winner’s school) on or about April 10, 2023. All 10 winners will be announced and shown during a KMSP-TV FOX 9 newscast, subject to pre-emption, time limits, or rescheduling as determined by KMSP-TV FOX 9. Each winner will receive a FOX 9 Top Teacher Award, valued at $80, a Papa Murphy’s pizza party for up to 40 people, valued at $215, and on-air recognition. Total retail value of winners’ prizes package is $295 each. In addition, each winners’ school will receive a $1,000 check from Royal Credit Union.

8.The first 200 qualified nominators will receive a code good for up to $15 toward a large or family size pizza from Papa Murphy’s on or about March 31, 2023. Qualified Nominators must become a Papa Murphy’s MySlice loyalty member to use the code and redeem $15. It is free to become a Papa Murphy’s MySlice loyalty member. The code is good at participating locations only through 6/1/23. Retail value $15.00.

9. All entries that are illegible, mutilated, from an ineligible nominee, and incomplete entries will be void.

10. Decisions of the judges are final. By entering, each nominator agrees, and by accepting, each winner agrees to the use of his/her name, voice, and likeness for online posting, broadcast, advertising and promotion in connection with the contest without any further compensation.

Miscellaneous

11. Winners will be required to sign and return a Certificate of Eligibility and Release in order to receive the FOX 9 Top Teacher Award prizes within 14 days of notification. The winning school must also sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and W-9 and Release within 14 days of notification or the school’s portion of the prize will not be awarded. If a winner cannot be reached, or if an individual winner does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release within the designated time period, the prize will be awarded to the next runner up as determined by the judges.

12. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

13. Winners and schools are responsible for all federal, state, county and local taxes that apply. This contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the contest, or in the announcement of the prize.

14. These rules are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) at KMSP-TV FOX 9, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, and at www.fox9.com through April 26, 2019.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: KMSP-TV FOX 9, 11358 Viking Drive, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344.

16. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox9.com.