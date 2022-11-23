Internships at FOX 9

Fox 9 Internship Program Overview

This program enhances professional skill development for students interested in a career in television. Students will, in a hands-on environment and/or through independent research, have an opportunity to refine proficiency and/or gain in depth knowledge in various television media or production areas.

Objectives of the internship program:

Provide students majoring in journalism, communications, media and related disciplines the opportunity to receive on-site exposure to and training from experienced television broadcast professionals who are in job positions to which students aspire.

Provide students majoring in journalism, communications, and media and related disciplines the opportunity to garner practical application experiences and exposure to a work environment in their desired careers.

Internship Requirements

Intern MUST be a college or trade school student receiving academic credits (internship is otherwise considered unpaid)

Minimum of 15 hours per week

Must have a strong interest in broadcast journalism and avid news consumer

NEWS DEPARTMENT : Experience a television station through the lens of the News Department. With that in mind, all interested applicants should have a vast knowledge of all current events, journalistic. The intern should be available for a rotating schedule that will allow them to experience in-house and field tasks, that include, but is not limited to the, assignment desk, general assignment reporter shadow, and writer/producer shadow.

SPORTS DEPARTMENT : Under the supervision of the Sports Producers/Reporters, the student intern(s) will gain hands-on experience in the day-to-day operations of the Sports Department. Student intern(s) will be exposed to how the Sports Department covers stories; and edit and air sports for the evening newscasts and special shows. Student intern(s) will assist in all facets of production. Duties include but are not limited to: checking wire reports, logging feeds and games, preparing initial scripts, working with editors to produce high-lights, and retrieving and achieving videotapes. This internship may include some field experience to cover sports events with a camera crew and Sportscaster. Student intern(s) must be self-starters, organized, and able to work evening and weekend hours.

WEATHER : Under the supervision of the Chief Meteorologist, weather interns will learn to operate weather graphics system and be capable of creating a ready-for-broadcast weather show by the end of the internship. Interns will learn the weather systems in addition to FOX 9’s and be capable of assisting the on-air Meteorologists in tracking and analyzing severe storms. Interns will also learn the crawl system for weather alerts and will assist the on-air Meteorologists with preparing crawls (with strict supervision) for broadcast. Interns will study meteorological model data and create local forecast for comparison with the on-air Meteorologists' forecast. As time permits, interns will practice delivering a weathercast at the Chromakey Wall and in the WeatherCenter.

PROMOTIONS DEPARTMENT : Who are the people who get you to watch T.V. shows? It’s the Promotion Producers job to lure viewers to watch Fox Prime Programs, including our newscasts. Find out how they do it! Take part in the T.V. marketing process which includes writing, producing, directing, videography, and non-linear editing by watching our producers create promos for newscasts and entertainment programs. You will even have the chance to write and prepare your own topical promo taking your ideas through the production process.

THE JASON SHOW: Experience working at a local television station through the lens of production of "The Jason Show" - a daily entertainment talk show hosted by Twin Cities media personality, Jason Matheson. Every morning Jason presents his humorous commentary on topics of the day to a live studio audience in segments focusing on entertainment news, celebrity social media and gossip, cultural trends in the worlds of food, fitness and fashion, as well as packages shot at a variety of locations around the Twin Cities. Under the supervision of the show’s producers, the student intern will receive practical experience in and exposure to all the producing and production phases of a live, daily television program.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT : Experience a television station through the lens of the Human Resources Department– a department dedicated to providing resources for the Station’s employees and management. This internship will interact with all departments to in an effort to support the personnel functions at the station - all while helping the station achieve its strategic goals. Under the supervision of the Director of Human Resources, this student intern will receive practical application experience and exposure to fundamental human resource generalist functions.

All students wanting to apply for an internship with FOX 9 must:

Completely fill out and return the Internship Application posted below by the application deadline. Click here to download the Fox 9 Internship Application

Email a copy of your resume and all other required documents along with our internship application to: Kate.OHara@fox.com

or

Mail the completed application and all other required documents (Resume, signed verification of course credit from intern advisor) to: KMSP/WFTC FOX 9/FOX 9+ ATTN: Internship Coordinator 11358 Viking Drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Note: FOX 9 reserves the right NOT to accept any incomplete applications. FOX 9 will NOT contact any applicant if any portion of the application is missing.

EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled