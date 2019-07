- Protesters with Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota and other justice groups are calling for the release of video and other information in connection to the fatal officer-involved shooting in Eagan earlier this month.

People rallied at the Eagan Police Department and Eagan City Hall, holding signs and flyers stating "Justice for Isak."

According to Eagan police, on the evening of July 2 officers responded a domestic assault involving a gun. There was a short pursuit until they contained the man, identified as Isak Abdirahman Aden, near the 1900 block of Seneca Drive. There were hours of negotiations, but at one point, officers fired, hitting Aden. He later died at Regions Hospital.