- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Eagan, Minnesota Tuesday night.

According to the Eagan Police Department, at 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a domestic assault involving a gun. Officers located the suspect, a man in his early 20s, who still had a gun. Following a short pursuit, they were able to contain him near the 1900 block of Seneca Drive.

Officers ordered the man to put the gun down and negotiated with him for several hours.

Police say at some point during the negotiations, shots were fired and the suspect was hit. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Officers with the Apple Valley, Bloomington, Burnsville and Edina police departments and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Eagan Police Department with the incident. The officers involved have been placed on standard paid administrative leave. Police did not say how many officers were placed on leave.

Body and squads cameras may have captured footage of the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.