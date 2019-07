- Saturday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the names of the five officers who fired shots during a standoff in Eagan that turned deadly earlier this month.

Officers Anthony Kiehl, Daniel Nelson, Jacob Peterson, Matt Ryan, and Adam Stier all fired shots during the incident on July 2 that started as a domestic call where the 911 caller reported a man pointed a gun at her.

The call led to a police pursuit that ended when police were able to contain the armed suspect, 23-year-old Isak Abdirahman Aden, of Columbia Heights, in a wooded area near Highway 13 and Silver Bell Road. Aden later moved to an area off of the 1900 block of Seneca Road in Eagan.

At that location, officers worked for hours to get Aden to put down his gun. At some point, shots were fired and Aden was hit multiple times. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, a handgun and casings were found next to Aden.

All five officers have been placed on leave while the shooting is reviewed, which is protocol. Four of the officers serve with Bloomington police. The other officer, Officer Peterson, is a member of the Eagan Police Department.