href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn">Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519_1559756190125_7354706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago">97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-lola-on-the-lake-fire-started-by-hookah-embers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-lola-on-the-lake-fire-started-by-hookah-embers">Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hwy%2036%20Pine%20Springs%20bike%20fatal%20ax%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.39.25_1559761832966.png_7355212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs">St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn">Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago">97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-lola-on-the-lake-fire-started-by-hookah-embers">Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs">St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/fox-9-town-ball-kicks-off-wednesday-with-arlington-a-s-vs-st-clair-wood-ducks">FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off Wednesday with Arlington A's vs. St. Clair Wood Ducks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/rare-albino-baby-deer-rescued-by-truck-driver-in-california">Rare albino baby deer rescued by truck driver in California</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-contests" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests" data-dropdown="drop-nav-contests" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Contests</a> <ul id="drop-nav-contests" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests/minnesota-air-spectacular-ticket-giveaway">Minnesota Air Spectacular</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers Posted Jun 05 2019 02:28PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 03:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 04:02PM CDT url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410983658-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410983658-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="TZ-C-VO- LOLA ON THE LAKE FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Demolition_begins_for_Lola_on_the_Lake_a_0_7320322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410983658-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Demolition_begins_for_Lola_on_the_Lake_a_0_20190528223243"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410983658-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old man has been charged for his role in allegedly starting the fire that severely damaged the Lola on the Lake restaurant at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis last month.

According to the charges, surveillance video showed the man and a woman dump the embers from a hookah near the southwest corner of the building around about 30 minutes before the building was consumed by fire.

Nouh Omar Elmi, of Minneapolis, faces one felony count of negligent fire with damage more than $2,500 for his role in the incident. The criminal complaint says about $2 million in damages were sustained because of the fire. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Duluth man charged with murder after stabbing wife in front of 7-year-old daughter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Duluth man has been charged with murder after police say he admitted to stabbing his wife in front of their 7-year-old daughter.</p><p>Ryan Jazdzewski, 40, of Duluth, faces the felony murder charge for the incident that happened in his home June 2.</p><p>According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the home on a report of a young girl that was “covered in blood and was asking for help.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/k-9-handler-injured-in-explosion-during-training-at-metro-transit-facility" title="K-9 handler injured in explosion during training at Metro Transit facility" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>K-9 handler injured in explosion during training at Metro Transit facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Metro Transit K-9 handler suffered non-life threatening injuries from an explosion after a training incident went awry, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.</p><p>Wednesday afternoon, the officer was at the Metro Transit facility in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for a training. The officer was preparing for the exercise when an explosion occurred.</p><p>The police dog was still in the vehicle at the time of the incident and was not injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn" title="Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police officers in Grand Rapids, Minnesota responded to a call Tuesday morning about a deer that had wandered into the building. Video credit: Grand Rapids Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oh deer! Police officers in Grand Rapids, Minnesota were called to a restaurant that was under construction Tuesday afternoon to help herd away a deer that had wandered inside. </p><p>Officer Troy Scott with the Grand Rapids Police Department filmed the encounter, which he said occurred around 10:30 a.m. Scott said the former Ground Round Bar and Grill, located in a strip mall on Pokegama Avenue in the center of the city, is in the process of being converted into a taproom. </p><p>There were a handful of workers in the building Tuesday morning when the deer “just moseyed right in,” Scott said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_20190605211406"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/97-year-old-d-day-veteran-parachutes-over-normandy-lands-on-same-ground-he-touched-75-years-ago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519_1559756190125_7354706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Veterans and other parachutists drop over Carentan, Normandy, France. to mark the 75-year anniversary of D-Day. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-lola-on-the-lake-fire-started-by-hookah-embers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TZ-C-VO- LOLA ON THE LAKE FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hwy%2036%20Pine%20Springs%20bike%20fatal%20ax%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.39.25_1559761832966.png_7355212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hwy 36 Pine Springs bike fatal ax KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.39.25_1559761832966.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/k-9-handler-injured-in-explosion-during-training-at-metro-transit-facility" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/k9%20training%20incident_1559771318793.jpg_7356341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>K-9 handler injured in explosion during training at Metro Transit facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-who-killed-3-in-matt-s-bar-crash-to-be-sentenced-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen who killed 3 in Matt's Bar crash gets 32.5 years in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/section-8-housing-programs-to-open-7-500-wait-list-spots-in-the-twin-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Section 8 housing programs to open 7,500 wait list spots in the Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bar-apartments-destroyed-in-little-falls-minn-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bar, apartments destroyed in Little Falls, Minn. fire</h3> 