- The fire at a pavilion at the lake on East Calhoun Parkway left the building "unsalvageable," according to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

A structural engineer reviewed the damage Friday and determined the building, which is home to Lola on the Lake, can not be saved. The site has been a landmark on the lake since the building first opened in 1930.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an iconic feature along the lake. As difficult a decision as it is, removing the structure is the right thing to do and will allow us to rise out of this and begin moving forward,” said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura.

A fire broke out at the structure early Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Next week, an insurance investigator will complete an assessment and investigation. Following the completion of the insurance report, the building will be demolished.

The park board is working with the owner of Lola on the Lake to resume food service by Memorial Day weekend with Lola's food trucks at the park. Portable toilets will be installed.

For now, crews have fenced off the building and put silt barriers in place to prevent building debris from going into the lake.

Pedestrians can still access the fishing docks south of the building. The Bde Maka Ska boat launch will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday. The building for Wheel Fun boat and bike rental will reopen Monday, May 20.