Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/ft-snelling-to-honor-the-vikings-a-mn-based-wwii-ski-battalion">Ft. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition">St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope">Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/gop-senators-pass-government-funding-contingency-bill-amidst-budget-negotiations"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Republicans%20formatted_1558208650684.jpg_7287579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senate Republicans advance shutdown bill, Walz breaks silence"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/gop-senators-pass-government-funding-contingency-bill-amidst-budget-negotiations">Senate Republicans advance shutdown bill, Walz breaks silence</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/ft-snelling-to-honor-the-vikings-a-mn-based-wwii-ski-battalion">Ft. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition">St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope">Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/gop-senators-pass-government-funding-contingency-bill-amidst-budget-negotiations">Senate Republicans advance shutdown bill, Walz breaks silence</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/danielle-robinson-takes-over-at-point-guard-for-the-minnesota-lynx">Danielle Robinson takes over at point guard for the Minnesota Lynx</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/drone-racing-flies-into-minnesota">Drone racing flies into Minnesota</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-contests" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests" data-dropdown="drop-nav-contests" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Contests</a> <ul id="drop-nav-contests" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; Fire destroys Lola on the Lake pavilion on E. Calhoun Pkwy Fire destroys Lola on the Lake pavilion on E. Calhoun Pkwy Calhoun Pkwy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407208245.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407208245");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407208245_407402286_127489"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="407402286" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 09:26PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/Fire_destroys_Lola_on_the_Lake_pavilion__0_7279837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Fire destroys Lola on the Lake pavilion on E. Calhoun Pkwy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407355459" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 05:45PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/Fire_destroys_Lola_on_the_Lake_pavilion__0_7278026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Fire destroys Lola on the Lake pavilion on E. Calhoun Pkwy</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="407234456" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 08:59AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/Fire_destroys_Lola_on_the_Lake_0_7273353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Fire destroys Lola on the Lake</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="407210159" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 06:42AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/Fire_destroys_popular_Minneapolis_restau_0_7273235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Fire destroys popular Minneapolis restaurant</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By Rob Olson, FOX 9
Posted May 16 2019 06:30AM CDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 09:26PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 09:26PM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/5-16-19%20mpls%20lola%20pavilion%20fire%20scene%20vo_KMSP79ee_186.mp4_00.01.11.18_1558006117469.png_7272893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407208245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/5-16-19%20mpls%20lola%20pavilion%20fire%20scene%20vo_KMSP79ee_186.mp4_00.01.11.18_1558006117469.png_7272893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407208245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5-16-19 mpls lola pavilion fire scene vo_KMSP79ee_186.mp4_00.01.11.18_1558006117469.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/5-16-19%20mpls%20lola%20pavilion%20fire%20scene%20vo_KMSP79ee_186.mp4_00.00.17.22_1558006116461.png_7272892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407208245-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5-16-19 mpls lola pavilion fire scene vo_KMSP79ee_186.mp4_00.00.17.22_1558006116461.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407208245-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel (FOX 9) - A fire destroyed a popular Minneapolis restaurant early Thursday morning. Minneapolis Fire Department officials believe lightning is responsible for the fire at Lola on the Lake located at 3000 East Calhoun Parkway on the northwest corner of Lake Calhoun, also known as Bde Maka Ska. Minneapolis Fire Department officials believe lightning is responsible for the fire at Lola on the Lake located at 3000 East Calhoun Parkway on the northwest corner of Lake Calhoun, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-house-seeks-to-rename-lake-calhoun-as-bde-maka-ska">also known as Bde Maka Ska</a>. </p><p>Minneapolis firefighters responded to the pavilion fire at 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately one hour using master streams from the exterior.</p><p>According to Minneapolis Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers, crews are still waiting for an assessment of the damage of the building to see if it has to be demolished or not. </p><p>The Park Board has insurance on the building, as does Lola's. </p><p>Lola's will have food trucks ready for Memorial Day weekend at to-be-determined locations near the Pavilion. The Pavilion will also be equipped with porta-potties to replace the damaged bathrooms. </p><p>Lola owner Louis King said his biggest concern was his staff. </p><p>"They have families and bills to pay and they came to work for me," he said. </p><p>No injures were reported by authorities in the blaze. </p><p>Past owners of the Tin Fish restaurant that formerly held the space joined the current Lola on the Lake owners at the pavilion Thursday morning to survey the damage to the Minneapolis landmark.</p><p>"It's Minneapolis' patio," ssaid Sheffield Priest, the former owner. "It's the place where everybody can go to the lake on the weekend. It's the place where everybody has a cabin, where everybody can meet a friend and sit outside and have some food and some drink and be together." </p><p>According to the Park Board, the Pavillion was built in 1930 by the Parks and Recreation Department.</p><p>Lola on the Lake posted their reaction on Facebook saying, "💔We are simply devastated. We are grateful for no injuries and we look forward to rebuilding." </p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lola’s on the Lake opened May 1st for its second Season. <a href="https://t.co/aS4OEMvNCy">pic.twitter.com/aS4OEMvNCy</a></p>— Bill Keller (@billkellerfox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/billkellerfox9/status/1128961533541867520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Past <a href="https://twitter.com/TinFishMpls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TinFishMpls</a> and current (Lola’s on the Lake) restaurant owners survey the fire damage that destroyed the <a href="https://twitter.com/MplsParkBoard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MplsParkBoard</a> Pavilion at <a More News Stories Ft. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion Ft. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion
By Cole Heath, FOX 9
Posted May 18 2019 07:47PM CDT
Updated May 18 2019 09:49PM CDT

The Vikings, a Minnesota-based infantry battalion that fought the Nazis during World War II, will be honored next weekend at Fort Snelling.

According to those who know the unit well, the state's strong Norwegian heritage played a large role in the troop's ability to defeat its enemy.

For many in the 99th Infantry Battalion, their story started at Fort Snelling. Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 10 mission
Posted May 18 2019 05:07PM CDT

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of a seminal moment in space exploration.

On May 18, 1969, the Apollo 10 mission launched from Kennedy Space Center in Merrit Island, Fla for the fourth crewed mission in United States history.

Aboard the 49,000 ton Saturn V rocket, Astronauts Thomas Stafford, John Young and Eugene Cernan sought out to orbit the moon for the second time in American space travel. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone racing high school"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Susan Swedell"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gop-senators-pass-government-funding-contingency-bill-amidst-budget-negotiations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Republicans%20formatted_1558208650684.jpg_7287579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Republicans pass contingency bill"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Senate Republicans advance shutdown bill, Walz breaks silence</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-softball-walks-off-georgia-moves-on-to-sunday-s-regional-final" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Univeristy&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Athletic&#x20;Communications" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gophers Softball walks off Georgia, moves on to Sunday's regional final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/saturday-marks-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-10-mission" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brett&#x20;Deering&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;OMEGA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 10 mission</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arkansas-woman-sentenced-for-posing-as-sheriff-s-deputy-to-bust-her-boyfriend-out-of-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/Maxine%20Feldstein_1558215454009.png_7287774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/Maxine%20Feldstein_1558215454009.png_7287774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/Maxine%20Feldstein_1558215454009.png_7287774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/Maxine%20Feldstein_1558215454009.png_7287774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/Maxine%20Feldstein_1558215454009.png_7287774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arkansas woman sentenced for posing as sheriff's deputy to bust her boyfriend out of jail</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 