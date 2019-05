- Minneapolis police confirm a criminal investigation has been opened into the fire that destroyed the iconic lakeside pavilion on Bde Maka Ska. Minneapolis fire officials initially suspected lightning as the cause of the May 16 fire that destroyed the pavilion at 3000 E. Lake Calhoun Parkway, home to Lola on the Lake and formerly Tin Fish.

Minneapolis police investigators are now seeking the help of the public in identifying two individuals in connection to the fire. Police have released surveillance images of a man and woman who were at the pavilion between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., when the fire started.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two individuals is asked to call the MPD Arson Investigation Tip Line at 612-673-3070. Information leading to the identification of these individuals may qualify for a reward.

The fire at the pavilion left the building "unsalvageable," according to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board. A structural engineer reviewed the damage Friday and determined the building can't be saved. The site has been a landmark on the lake since the building first opened in 1930.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an iconic feature along the lake. As difficult a decision as it is, removing the structure is the right thing to do and will allow us to rise out of this and begin moving forward,” said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura.

The park board is working with the owner of Lola on the Lake to resume food service by Memorial Day weekend with Lola's food trucks at the park. Portable toilets will be installed.

For now, crews have fenced off the building and put silt barriers in place to prevent building debris from going into the lake.

Pedestrians can still access the fishing docks south of the building. The Bde Maka Ska boat launch reopened over the weekend. The building for Wheel Fun boat and bike rental reopened Monday, May 20.