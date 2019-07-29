< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421119108" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Police: Jayme Closs copycat abduction possible motive in Chippewa County murders Jayme Closs copycat abduction possible motive in Chippewa County murders"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421119108.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421119108");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421119108-420921909"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/lake%20hallie%20home_1564428825436.jpg_7557327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/lake%20hallie%20home_1564428825436.jpg_7557327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/lake%20hallie%20home_1564428825436.jpg_7557327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/lake%20hallie%20home_1564428825436.jpg_7557327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/lake%20hallie%20home_1564428825436.jpg_7557327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421119108-420921909" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Posted Jul 30 2019 12:42PM CDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 02:21PM CDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421119108" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (FOX 9)</strong> - Authorities have identified the four people who were <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/5-dead-2-injured-in-shootings-at-2-houses-in-western-wisconsin">murdered in two separate shootings</a> in western Wisconsin over the weekend, as well as the suspected shooter, who killed himself. </p><p>Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk and Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said abduction may have been the motive in the case, leading them to consider the possibility that the crime was an attempt to copy the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs in Barron last October. </p><p>Kowalczyk identified the shooter in all four murders as 33-year-old Ritchie German Jr. </p><p>The sheriff said German shot his mother, 66-year-old Bridget German; his brother, 32-year-old Douglas German; and his nephew, 8-year-old Calvin Harris at the family’s home in Lafayette. All three were shot in the head and killed instantly. </p><p>Ritchie then took his brother’s car and drove to a home in Lake Hallie. He parked on the street, walked up with a shotgun and discharged it through the door. Once inside, he shot Mai Chang Vang, 39, and Teng Vang, 51. Both victims survived. </p><p>Ritchie then shot and killed 24-year-old Laile Vang before turning the gun on himself. </p><p>Law enforcement responded to the scene in Lake Hallie at 10:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Authorities say a gunman fatally shot two people and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday at a Walmart in northern Mississippi.</p><p>The gunman was shot by a Southaven Police officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN-TV.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/residents-warned-after-man-tries-to-lure-girls-into-van-in-inver-grove-heights-minn" title="Residents warned after man tries to lure girls into van in Inver Grove Heights, Minn." data-articleId="421087908" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents warned after man tries to lure girls into van in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota are alerting residents after a man reportedly tried to lure two young girls into his van Monday evening. </p><p>The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. near 65th Street and Bonner Court. According to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, two girls, ages 10 and 12, were walking in their neighborhood when a van drove past, made a U-turn and pulled up to them.</p><p>The driver asked if they know who “G” was and the girls said no. He asked if they would like to get in the van and help him find “G” and the girls said no. He then told the girls to “get in the van.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigating-suspicious-death-in-maple-grove-minn" title="Man shot, killed in Maple Grove, Minn. park" data-articleId="421081766" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Police_investigating_suspicious_death_in_0_7559586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Police_investigating_suspicious_death_in_0_7559586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Police_investigating_suspicious_death_in_0_7559586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Police_investigating_suspicious_death_in_0_7559586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Police_investigating_suspicious_death_in_0_7559586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in Lakeview Knolls Park Tuesday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shot, killed in Maple Grove, Minn. park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:34AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota confirm a man found dead in a park Tuesday morning was shot and killed. A neighbor told FOX 9 they heard 3 to 4 "pops" sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.</p><p>Detectives are still sorting out the timeline, but the body wasn't discovered in Lakeview Knolls Park until approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.</p><p>The park is closed while police gather evidence. 