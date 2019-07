- Authorities have identified the four people who were murdered in two separate shootings in western Wisconsin over the weekend, as well as the suspected shooter, who killed himself.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk and Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said abduction may have been the motive in the case, leading them to consider the possibility that the crime was an attempt to copy the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs in Barron last October.

Kowalczyk identified the shooter in all four murders as 33-year-old Ritchie German Jr.

The sheriff said German shot his mother, 66-year-old Bridget German; his brother, 32-year-old Douglas German; and his nephew, 8-year-old Calvin Harris at the family’s home in Lafayette. All three were shot in the head and killed instantly.

Ritchie then took his brother’s car and drove to a home in Lake Hallie. He parked on the street, walked up with a shotgun and discharged it through the door. Once inside, he shot Mai Chang Vang, 39, and Teng Vang, 51. Both victims survived.

Ritchie then shot and killed 24-year-old Laile Vang before turning the gun on himself.

Law enforcement responded to the scene in Lake Hallie at 10:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. They tracked the car to the home in Lafayette, where they found the other three victims.

The murders remain under investigation, but Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said they might never know Ritchie’s motive for the shootings.