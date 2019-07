- Shootings at two homes in western Wisconsin left five people dead - including the suspected shooter - and two people injured over the weekend.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house in Lake Hallie at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and a woman dead inside. Two other adults were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

At 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies went to a home in the town of Lafayette to notify family members of one of the people killed in the shooting. When they arrived, they found three more shooting victims, all deceased.

The sheriff’s department said person suspected in both shootings is among the dead.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public. The deaths remain under investigation.