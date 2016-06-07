< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rube%20Goldberg_1560869144889.jpg_7413645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum">Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7">Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township">Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship">Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum">Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7">Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township">Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship">Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction">Twin Cities Pride Parade route changed due to construction</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/st-paul-native-lands-role-behind-the-wheel-of-the-wienermobile">St. Paul native lands role behind the wheel of the Wienermobile</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413331729" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-released-from-jail-no-charges-filed-in-criminal-sexual-conduct-case" addthis:title="U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413331729.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413331729");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413331729-155319000"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U of M file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>U of M file photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413331729-155319000" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U of M file photo" /> Posted Jun 18 2019 11:42AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:49AM CDT href="http://www.fox9.com/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-remain-in-jail-as-police-investigate-sexual-assault-claims">have been released from jail</a>. The university suspended the pair from team activities.</p><p>According to an incident report from the St. Paul Police Department, the 911 call originated from a home in that city. A man reported his friend was sexually assaulted between 1:20 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. early Saturday morning.</p><p>The police report from the Minneapolis Police Department said only that the victim reported the alleged sexual assault and went to a hospital for treatment. </p><p>The attorney’s office said the investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains active and prosecutors will continue to work closely with police. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;latest&#x20;map&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;proposed&#x20;replacement&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Enbridge&#x20;Line&#x20;3&#x20;oil&#x20;pipeline&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Enbridge&#x20;Energy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MPCA pauses draft permits for Line 3 pipeline, waiting for new environmental impact statement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-released-from-jail-no-charges-filed-in-criminal-sexual-conduct-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x20;of&#x20;M&#x20;file&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/lino-lakes-man-charged-with-illegally-killing-2-federally-protected-swans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Trumpeter%20Swan%20use_1560874706493.jpg_7413763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;Anoka&#x20;County&#x20;man&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;after&#x20;allegedly&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;killing&#x20;two&#x20;federally&#x20;protected&#x20;trumpeter&#x20;swans&#x20;on&#x20;Rice&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;Lino&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Minnsota&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota man charged with illegally killing 2 federally protected swans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/hwy-36-closed-in-stillwater-for-semi-rollover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Hwy%2036%20at%20Manning%20semi%20rollover%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.44.27_1560874556656.png_7413903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hwy. 36 closed in Stillwater for semi rollover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/hilarious-inventions-come-to-the-children-s-museum" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" Hilarious inventions come to the Children's Museum 