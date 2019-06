- Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested Saturday night in a criminal sexual conduct investigation will not be charged at this time, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday.

The two students have been released from jail. The university suspended the pair from team activities.

According to an incident report from the St. Paul Police Department, the 911 call originated from a home in that city. A man reported his friend was sexually assaulted between 1:20 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The police report from the Minneapolis Police Department said only that the victim reported the alleged sexual assault and went to a hospital for treatment.

The attorney’s office said the investigation into the alleged sexual assault remains active and prosecutors will continue to work closely with police. They will review all evidence that comes in over the next 90 days.