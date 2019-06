- Two Golden Gopher student-athletes are in jail as police investigate a case of criminal sexual conduct.

Minneapolis police say both students were arrested Saturday evening as part of the investigation but did not release further details.

FOX 9 is told at least one of the students is on the Golden Gophers wrestling team.

In a statement, the university’s athletic department said, “We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information. These students have been suspended from all team activity pending further information. Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time."

Minneapolis police say the investigation is still open. FOX 9 is not identifying the two students at this time as charges have not been filed to the courts.

FOX 9 is continuing to look into the case and will have updates when available.