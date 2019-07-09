< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. String of murders prompts increased patrols in downtown Minneapolis By Paul Blume, FOX 9
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:12PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 06:16PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:16PM CDT class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/string-of-murders-prompts-increased-patrols-in-downtown-minneapolis";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Blume\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417138915" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Calling Minneapolis the heart and soul of the region, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is dedicated to making people feel safe downtown.</p> <p>So, after <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/one-dead-one-in-critical-after-shooting-in-downtown-minneapolis">three murders since the end of May</a>, the sheriff is stepping up, assigning a dozen deputies and a pair of sergeants to patrol the downtown corridor this weekend and next during the height of the popular summer season.</p> <p>“I’m sworn to protect and serve everybody in Hennepin County, and right now, I think downtown Minneapolis needs a little extra help,” he said.</p> <p>The manpower will join forces with MPD Friday and Saturday nights to provide a more visible and proactive law enforcement presence.</p> <p>“People who choose to go down there and shoot each other and shoot innocent victims… our job down there is to protect people enjoying themselves and the businesses downtown, and we’re going to be as fair and impartial as we can be,” he said. </p> <p>The sheriff reports his office has some overtime money in the budget to cover the additional costs.</p> <p>Attorney Joe Tamburino, who chairs the Downtown Neighborhood Association, applauded news of the additional manpower.</p> <p>“I think Sheriff Hutch is doing a great job. A dozen officers downtown is excellent.”</p> <p>Tamburino reports that his organization’s safety committee met Tuesday, and the focus was on the recent violence including <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/1-found-dead-on-north-minneapolis-road-following-report-of-shots-fired">last weekend’s murder near the busy intersection</a> of 1st and Washington avenues. There are still no arrests in that case.</p> <p>In the long run, Tamburino wants more officers across the board. </p> <p>Mayor Jacob Frey agrees, saying his upcoming budget proposal will include the necessary funding. </p> <p>“We want to make sure that we are delivering the correct resources to our police department so they can do their jobs and do them well,” Frey said.</p> <p>Long-term, Mayor Frey says he supports Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo’s request to hire additional personnel in next year’s budget. MPD is asking for 33 new positions. That includes 10 investigators, 18 community outreach officers (beat cops) and 5 others for a new traffic unit. The Mayor plans to formally unveil his 2020 budget proposal next month.</p> <p>In the meantime, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is pitching in to help. More News Stories

Health officials investigate illness possibly connected to Big Island
By Karen Scullin, FOX 9
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:57PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:17PM CDT
Some boaters who spent time near Lake Minnetonka's Big Island are on the road to recovery after becoming sick during the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, the health department is still trying to figure out the cause for so many illnesses.
Boater Austin Hilgenberg is among the more than 30 people who fell ill.

Woman wearing hijab pepper sprayed in face on Fourth of July
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 05:54PM CDT
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff says a recent pepper spray incident in Spicer may have been racially motivated.
Sheriff Eric Holien says on Independence Day a woman reported a man sprayed her in the face with a substance around 10 a.m. at Mel's Sports Shop in Spicer, Minnesota.
Authorities learned there was an interaction between the man and the woman, who was wearing a hijab at the time. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Health_officials_investigate_illness_pos_0_7496631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Health_officials_investigate_illness_pos_0_7496631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Health_officials_investigate_illness_pos_0_7496631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Health_officials_investigate_illness_pos_0_7496631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/Health_officials_investigate_illness_pos_0_7496631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Health officials are investigating an illness possibly connected to Lake Minnetonka's Big Island area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Health officials investigate illness possibly connected to Big Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Scullin, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some boaters who spent time near Lake Minnetonka's Big Island are on the road to recovery after becoming sick during the 4th of July holiday weekend.</p><p>Meanwhile, the health department is still trying to figure out the cause for so many illnesses .</p><p>Boater Austin Hilgenberg is among the more than 30 people who fell ill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-wearing-hijab-pepper-sprayed-in-face-on-fourth-of-july" title="Woman wearing hijab pepper sprayed in face on Fourth of July" data-articleId="417147302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman wearing hijab pepper sprayed in face on Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Kandiyohi County Sheriff says a recent pepper spray incident in Spicer may have been racially motivated.</p><p>Sheriff Eric Holien says on Independence Day a woman reported a man sprayed her in the face with a substance around 10 a.m. at Mel’s Sports Shop in Spicer, Minnesota.</p><p>Authorities learned there was an interaction between the man and the woman, who was wearing a hijab at the time. During the encounter, the man reportedly made racial comments and then sprayed her in the face.

'Protecting kids:' Hennepin County restricts sale of nicotine products
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:30PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:17PM CDT
Convenience stores in some Minneapolis suburbs will be banned from selling nicotine products under an ordinance that the Hennepin County Board approved Tuesday.
The ordinance, which passed on a 6-1 vote, allows only tobacco shops to sell flavored nicotine and menthol products. Commissioners are also raising the legal age to buy tobacco." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Protecting kids:' Hennepin County restricts sale of nicotine products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Convenience stores in some Minneapolis suburbs will be banned from selling nicotine products under an ordinance that the Hennepin County Board approved Tuesday.</p><p>The ordinance, which passed on a 6-1 vote, allows only tobacco shops to sell flavored nicotine and menthol products. It also raises the legal tobacco-buying age to 21 years old.
Convenience store owners fear the new regulations will cost them sales revenue. 