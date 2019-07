- Police are investigating after a man was found severely injured in the road early Sunday morning in north Minneapolis. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, at 1:49 a.m., officers received a report of the sound of shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and North 1st Avenue.

When a sergeant arrived, he was directed to a man lying on the road. The victim had no pulse or respirations, so the sergeant began CPR. The man was transported to the hospital and died shortly after.

Police believe the incident may have been traffic-related.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide. No one is in custody yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward. You can also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).