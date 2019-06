One is dead and one is in critical after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Monday morning. One is dead and one is in critical after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the alley between Hennepin Avenue and 1st Avenue near 5th Street around 2:18 a.m after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they found two adult males had been shot. Both were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. One of the men died at HCMC.

A witness pointed out an adult male who they believed was involved in the shooting. After a short foot pursuit a suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Hennepin County Detention Center.