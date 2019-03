- The St. Cloud Police Department says it assisting with possible leads regarding a missing child from Milwaukee who authorities believe may be in Minnesota.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon for two-year-old Noelani Robinson. Police arrested her father, 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins, on Wednesday, but they did not locate Robinson.

Higgins was wanted for the March 11 murder of Sierra Robinson.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Higgins was supposed to return Noelani to her mother on Monday, but the exchange never took place.

They believe Noelani may be in the St. Cloud area or in Ann Arbor, Michigan. St. Cloud police say they have been in communication with Milwaukee police, regarding the AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information regarding Noelani is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or call 911.