- Authorities say a missing child from Milwaukee, Wisconsin may be in Minnesota.

According to Milwaukee police, Dariaz Higgins was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is wanted for the March 11 murder of Sierra Robinson. Another person was also arrested with Higgins for harboring and aiding a fugitive.

There is an active AMBER Alert for Noelani Robinson, who is Higgins' daughter.

Milwaukee police say Noelani may be in the St. Cloud, Minnesota area or in Ann Arbor, Michigan.