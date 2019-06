- A St. Louis Park man is dead after a collision involving his scooter-type vehicle and a car Wednesday morning.

According to the city of St. Louis Park, the crash occurred at the intersection of 28th Street West and Quentin Avenue.

Officers and firefighters gave medical attention to the scooter operator before he was transported to an area hospital. There, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car cooperated with authorities and police say there is no indication of criminal activity, including drugs or alcohol, in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call St. Louis Park Police at 952-024-2600.