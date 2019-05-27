< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410313195" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410313195" data-article-version="1.0">Protesters hold rally against Children's Theatre Company over sexual abuse suit</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410313195" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Protesters hold rally against Children's Theatre Company over sexual abuse suit&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/protesters-hold-rally-against-children-s-theatre-company-over-sexual-abuse-suit" data-title="Protesters hold rally against Children's Theatre Company over sexual abuse suit" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/protesters-hold-rally-against-children-s-theatre-company-over-sexual-abuse-suit" addthis:title="Protesters hold rally against Children's Theatre Company over sexual abuse suit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410313195.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410313195");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410313195-409258821"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410313195-409258821" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/9%20P%20-%20CHILDREN%27S%20THEATRE%20LAWSUIT%20FOLO_00.00.58.18_1559012246909.png_7317568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> case.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/victims-in-childrens-theatre-company-sex-abuse-scandal-seek-new-trial-but-may-be-on-hook-for-costs" target="_blank"><strong>This week</strong></a>, Laura Stearns Adams said that attorneys from the CTC filed court papers aimed at getting her to pay $300,000 in legal fees in the case where Stearns Adams said she was sexually abused by a CTC teacher in the 1980s.</p><p>In January, a jury ordered the teacher, Jason McLean, to pay $3.7 million to Stearns Adams for the abuse, but found the Children's Theatre Company negligent but not liable -- meaning they didn't have to pay.</p><p>At the same time, McLean, who has denied the sexual abuse allegations, has apparently moved to Mexico, and Stearns Adams says he hasn't paid a cent.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/children-s-theatre-company-issues-apology-for-seeking-legal-fees-from-victim" target="_blank"><strong>Friday</strong></a>, the Children's Theatre Company told FOX 9 they weren't seeking legal fees from Stearns Adams but issued an apology anyway and said they wouldn't try to make her pay the $300,000.</p><p>"We let a court filing go forward without thinking about how it would feel from your perspective that was our mistake and we want to set it right," said Peter Brosius, the artistic director of the CTC. "Starting with this clear and unambiguous promise: Under no circumstances will we seek to recover any costs from you."</p><p>Speaking at Saturday's protest, however, Stearns Adams said that's not enough. She says the company should admit their failures in the case.</p><p>"Words are empty without action," she wrote. "I want them to acknowledge their general negligence."</p><p>She added, "They said a lot of things and made a lot of promises and until I see real actions, I'm not going to change my stance."</p><p>Protest organizers say they plan to return next Saturday, and each Saturday after, for further protests. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> Walz orders flags to half-staff for Virginia Beach victims" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz orders flags to half-staff for Virginia Beach victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After 12 people were killed in a workplace shooting in Virginia on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to half-staff at state buildings.</p><p>In a statement, Governor Walz says Minnesota is grieving "with those affected by this horrific act of violence."</p><p>Saturday, police said DeWayne Craddock , who worked in Virginia Beach as a city engineer, used a handgun to open fire inside a municipal building. Of the 12 people killed, officials said 11 were city workers with the other victim being a contractor who was at the office trying to get a permit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/highway-93-between-henderson-and-hwy-169-reopens" title="Highway 93 between Henderson and Hwy 169 reopens" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/henderson_1559432799080_7343749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/henderson_1559432799080_7343749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/henderson_1559432799080_7343749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/henderson_1559432799080_7343749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/01/henderson_1559432799080_7343749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Henderson Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Highway 93 between Henderson and Hwy 169 reopens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shortly after the Henderson area was hit with another round of flooding, part of Highway 93 is back open.</p><p>According to Henderson police, Highway 93 South of Henderson to Highway 169 is back open after the Memorial Day weekend rains forced closures once again . Just this April, the highway was closed for weeks due to flooding. </p><p>Though the highways are open, temporary stop lights have been installed at Highway 93 and Ridge Road because of water over the road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/catholic-school-principal-arrested-after-refusing-to-pay-tab-at-strip-club" title="Catholic school principal arrested after refusing to pay tab at strip club" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/01/Catholic%20school%20principal_1559431346343.JPG_7343634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catholic school principal Michael Comeau (picture from WTTG)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Catholic school principal arrested after refusing to pay tab at strip club</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana Catholic school principal has been arrested after visiting a strip club while on a school field trip to the nation's capital.</p><p>Diocese of Baton Rouge spokesman Dan Borne says Michael Comeau was arrested early Thursday in Washington, D.C., where he was with students from Holy Family Catholic School, a K-8 school in Port Allen. </p><p>According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched to Archibald's Gentlemen's Club on a complaint about "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill." The Advocate reports the 47-year-old faces charges of public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol. id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410313195'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; 