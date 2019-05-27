The Minnesota Gophers softball team advanced to their first-ever College World Series with a sweep of LSU in a best of three series over the weekend.
Then, on Sunday, the team was hailed as heroes at Target Field as part of a Twins celebration that included a ceremonial first pitch that the young women will never forget.
“It was really awesome. People in crowd, everywhere we walked, people cheered for us and said congratulations. You felt like a celebrity. It was pretty awesome,” outfielder Maddie Houlihan said.