e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var article> <section id="story415862298" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415862298" data-article-version="1.0">North Memorial grounding helicopter fleet out of respect for crash victims</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> addthis:title="North Memorial grounding helicopter fleet out of respect for crash victims"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415862298.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415862298");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415862298-415299636"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415862298-415299636" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415862298" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - North Memorial Health says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared its helicopter fleet to resume normal operations following a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/facebook-instant/two-killed-in-helicopter-crash-at-brainerd-minnesota-airport">fatal crash last week that killed two employees</a>, but it is grounding its aircraft for the time being out of respect for the victims. </p> <p>At 1 a.m. Friday, a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at the airport in Brainerd, Minnesota, killing <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/officials-id-pilot-nurse-killed-in-helicopter-crash-in-brainerd-minn">the pilot and a nurse</a>. A paramedic was injured. Klobuchar's office, call for immigrant detention centers to close" data-articleId="415885727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/immigration%20protest%20at%20klobuchar%20office_1562089027966.jpg_7465347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/immigration%20protest%20at%20klobuchar%20office_1562089027966.jpg_7465347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/immigration%20protest%20at%20klobuchar%20office_1562089027966.jpg_7465347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/immigration%20protest%20at%20klobuchar%20office_1562089027966.jpg_7465347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/immigration%20protest%20at%20klobuchar%20office_1562089027966.jpg_7465347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters gather outside Sen. Klobuchar's office, call for immigrant detention centers to close</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of people gathered outside Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minneapolis office Tuesday afternoon demanding the closure of immigrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border. </p><p>The protest is one of several happening Tuesday at congressional district offices around the country. </p><p>Protesters are also calling on members of Congress to refuse to authorize any more funding for family detention and deportation and to visit the detention centers to “bear witness to the atrocities being committed,” according to a news release. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-suspect-shoots-kills-man-in-st-paul-who-slept-with-mother-of-his-kids" title="Charges: Suspect shoots, kills man in St. Paul who slept with mother of his kids" data-articleId="415875304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Suspect shoots, kills man in St. Paul who slept with mother of his kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 37-year-old man was charged Tuesday with allegedly shooting a 39-year-old man who had reportedly slept with the mother of his children.</p><p>Laurence Wilson of St. Paul turned himself in on Sunday night. He is charged with second-degree murder with intent in the death of Walter Quarles, also of St. Paul. Quarles died of what appeared to be eight separate gunshot wounds. </p><p>According to the charges, Quarles' fiancée told police that shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the couple and a friend were driving down the 1000 block of Suburban Avenue. As they drove past an apartment building, Wilson yelled something at Quarles, although neither of the other people in the car heard what was said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wisconsin-s-serial-toilet-clogger-gets-150-days-behind-bars-three-years-probation" title="Wisconsin's 'serial toilet clogger' gets 150 days behind bars, three years probation" data-articleId="415863033" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Patrick Beeman, 26, was convicted on five counts of criminal damage to property for repeatedly clogging the toilets in the women&#39;s restroom at his workplace.&nbsp;(Sheboygan police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wisconsin's 'serial toilet clogger' gets 150 days behind bars, three years probation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS — A Wisconsin man dubbed “the serial toilet clogger” was sentenced to a 150-day jail term and three years of probation on Monday after being convicted of five counts of criminal damage to property for repeatedly plugging plastic bottles down toilets in the women's restroom at his workplace, causing them to overflow.</p><p>Patrick D. Beeman, 26, of Sheboygan, originally faced 12 counts of criminal damage to property, but seven of the charges were dismissed in early June, the Sheboygan Press reported.</p><p>"I need to make things right and pray for forgiveness every day," Beeman said in court Monday. The man allegedly told police “he could not explain this behavior, but simply that he would get very strong urges to do this,” court documents stated, according to Milwaukee's Fox 6 .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399_7464155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A blurred image of the graffiti that was spray painted on The Bean Tuesday morning in Millennium Park." title="graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-wwii-veteran-receives-medal-from-french-government"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png_7462974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWII Vet Honored PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota WWII veteran receives French military's highest honor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/monticello-woman-fears-possible-sinkhole-forming-below-her-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MONTICELLO WATER LEAK FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monticello woman fears possible sinkhole forming below her home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT's Tobin Heath and France's Amel Majri play during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France quarterfinal match at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-suspect-shoots-kills-man-in-st-paul-who-slept-with-mother-of-his-kids" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charges: Suspect shoots, kills man in St. Paul who slept with mother of his kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-memorial-grounding-helicopter-fleet-out-of-respect-for-crash-victims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/CHOPPER%20Brainerd%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.31.25_1561749430402.png_7454483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Memorial grounding helicopter fleet out of respect for crash victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-s-serial-toilet-clogger-gets-150-days-behind-bars-three-years-probation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Patrick&#x20;Beeman&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;convicted&#x20;on&#x20;five&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;criminal&#x20;damage&#x20;to&#x20;property&#x20;for&#x20;repeatedly&#x20;clogging&#x20;the&#x20;toilets&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restroom&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;workplace&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Sheboygan&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin's 'serial toilet clogger' gets 150 days behind bars, three years probation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-at-t-experiencing-nationwide-911-outage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/22/att_1477182104820_2196976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/22/att_1477182104820_2196976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/22/att_1477182104820_2196976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/22/att_1477182104820_2196976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/22/att_1477182104820_2196976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: AT&T experiencing nationwide 911 outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/june-finishes-warmer-than-average-a-first-for-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 