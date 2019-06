- Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized after a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at the Brainerd, Minnesota airport, a North Memorial spokesperson confirmed.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

North Memorial says the pilot and nurse both died on scene. A third crew member has been transported to a local hospital. Their injuires are unknown at this time.

No patients were aboard the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

In 2016 three people were injured when a North Memorial helicopter crashed near Alexandria, Minnesota. North Memorial says they operates nine Agusta 109 helicopters and answers roughly 4,500 service calls a year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.