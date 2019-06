- Officials have identified the victims in Friday's helicopter crash in Brainerd, Minnesota.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, two people were killed and a third was hospitalized after a North Memorial Health helicopter crashed at the Brainerd airport.

The pilot, Tim McDonald, and nurse Deb Schott died at the scene. Paramedic Josh Duda was also injured in the crash.

No patients were aboard the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the pilot's family, which you can find here.